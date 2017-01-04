Australian Daily

BIRTHDAY PLANNING TIPS FOR KIDS AGED 8,9 AND 10 YEARS OLD.

Are you looking forward to giving a great experience to your kids during their birthday? No-matter weather it’s during witter or summer, with the right preparations you can have creative, fun-filled activities for your child. There are hundreds of fabulous birthday ideas that you can choose from to make your 8, 9, or 10-year-old child to have a real experience for their birthday celebration. Below are some tips on insuring a successful party.

INVITE FRIENDS AND RELATIVES.

For the birthday celebration, it is usually not a good idea to invite both your relatives and friends on the same day if your child is between the age of 8 and 10. This is because one side will always feel left out at the ceremony. Therefore, it is advisable to prepare a two-day celebration for your kids. It is also possible to organise one afternoon with close relatives and another afternoon with friends. Friends should take precedence because your children have much more fun with friends of his age.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON THE INVITES.

Your child Is old enough to prepare invites by themselves, you can offer to help; this can be a fun activity in its self. Some of the important information that should be legible on the invite card include:

1. the date and time of the event.

2. weatherproof clothing.

3. the duration of the event, approximately 3 to 4 hours.

4. The location of the event, full address.

5. The gift ideas if any.

6. The name of your child.

7. Contact information. Either an e-mail address or a parent phone number

8. The costume or motto if there will be any.

It is advisable to distribute all these invitations to the invitees at least 3 weeks before the celebration to ensure that everything remains in order.

FINAL PREPARATIONS FOR THE BIRTHDAY.

Decorate the house a night before or even in the morning of the birthday together with your child. You can ask them to help if they want to, the premises and the front door should be decorated to avoid confusion of where the party is with other houses and apartments. Prepare the grocery list and the guest list on time. The table should also be well prepared so that as the little ones arrive they start having fun immediately.

Additionally, it is of great importance to note down the phone numbers of the parents of the invited kids in case of an emergency. You may never know when disaster strikes, especially when the kids will be spending a night, and they get sick in the middle of the night, or even want to go home.

BAKING IS A GOOD IDEA FOR WINTER BIRTHDAYS FOR KIDS AGED 8, 9 AND 10.

Between the age of 8 and 10, your children have grown and can help out in the kitchen. And most of the families like baking cookies during this period. When you children offer to help, prepare the dough beforehand and let them do the easy part of rolling out the dough, cutting them out and decorating the cookies. This will help you prevent a huge mess in your kitchen

Another alternative idea other than baking cookies is pizzas. Little men cannot be inspired by making cookies as this is an activity for girls. Self-topped pizzas are as tasty as homemade cookies. However, one important thing to note is that you should, at all times keep an eye on your little guests and make sure that they do not go near the furnace that is preparing pizza.

SCAVENGER HUNT GAME FOR SUMMER.

Organizing a scavenger hunt is an excellent game idea for kids of similar age. This game idea can be arranged easily when you have a large group and is best for outdoors. in the scavenger hunt, a parent or an older sibling can take the role of the hunted one and the others look for hunted. When you make an invitation, ensure that you indicate weatherproof clothing is necessary. At the end of the game, ensure that you have a small surprise for the young ones so that you make the party a success. If time allows, you can have other outdoor games to keep their good mood on.

SLUMBER PARTY FOR YOUR GIRLS. OR PERHAPS THE BOYS TOO.

A sleepover is usually one of the best ideas for girls aged 8 to 10 during winter. Girls usually have a lot of fun at sleepovers. It is also easier to tame a small group of wild boys. If you plan to organize a pajama party, then it better be on a Friday or a Saturday night so that the young ones can stay up late into the night talking and sharing secrets till they get tired. Even though some girls may prefer to spend a night, others may want to go back home. In this case, your party should start around 18:00 so that the girls can spend dinner together and a little more time without their parents before they are picked up by their parents about 21:00. If a pajama party is your plan, do not forget to add pajamas, a sleeping bag and a toothbrush on the invitation card. You can also add extra pillows.

If you plan to have the same with the boys, you have to make an assumption that this will not be as peaceful and as quiet as that of the girls. You can take a night walk with the boys as a father and give them a little humor as you walk. You can even ensure that they have no fear and relax them by playing around with them during this time.

WHEN THE PARTY ENDS.

After the party is over, as a parent, you will be glad that the overnight or the 3 to 4 hours are over. However, it is usually customary to give the children a little thing as a goodbye and a reminder of the lovely birthday party. You can, for example, give them baked cookies. You can also provide them with a bag full of sweets or even biscuits. These ideas for your kids birthday for the age of 8, 9 and ten will ensure that your children will look forward to the next birthday.