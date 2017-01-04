Australian Daily

Cyber criminals target celebrities and leak nude pictures

Dozens of photos showing a nude or topless celebrities started circulating online.



Along with the Oscar winning actresses and other celebrities like famous singers were also in the series of leaked photos. So far, only a spokespersons for the Hollywood stars confirmed the pictures. A statement which was released on characterised the occurrence as “a flagrant violation of privacy” and announced that the authorities have been contacted. “Anyone who posts the stolen photos” will be prosecuted, says the statement.

The pictures were posted on 4chan and it is believed that the author wanted to sell them for Bitcoins. The nude photos were reportedly retrieved due to an Apple iCloud lead which allowed phones to be hacked. The hacker claims to have explicit videos and over 60 nude selfies of Lawrence. He also allegedly shared two images of his desktop with entire rows of photos and movies that have not been released.

The iCloud leak appears to have more alleged victims like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Amber Heard, Rihanna and many more. While Victoria Justice denied the authenticity of the pictures, Mary Elizabeth Winstead admitted that the pictures were taken in the privacy of her home with her husband.

Another cyber-criminal attack which occurred in 2012, resulted in the person responsible being sentenced to 10 years in prison after hacking into Scarlet Johansson and Mila Kunis’ private online account.